One hurt in avalanche in Mt Aspiring National Park

    Emergency services are carrying out a search and rescue operation after one person was hurt in an avalanche on Mt Earnslaw in Mt Aspiring National Park.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning a helicopter was being dispatched to Mt Earnslaw after they were notified of an avalanche just before 8am.

    One person reportedly has moderate injuries.

    A St John spokeswoman said the search and rescue operation was being run by police.

