One injured after car, bus collide in Queenstown

One person has been transported to hospital after a collision between a bus and vehicle in Queenstown early this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said the incident took place at Red Oaks Drive near Hawthorne Drive just after 1.30pm.
Police did not identify the type of bus that was involved in the incident.
The person who was transported to hospital was left with moderate injuries.
Red Oaks Drive was said to be partially blocked.