Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Breaking News

One injured in Queenstown crash

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams
    Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash in Queenstown this afternoon.

    Police, fire and ambulance have all responded to the incident on Lake Esplanade, near the Ridges Hotel.

    A police spokeswoman said one person was injured, but officers had only just arrived on scene and so it was not possible to say what condition the person was in.

    A reporter on the scene said two nearby parked cars had also sustained damage in the incident. 

    Traffic is blocked in both directions. 

    Lake Esplanade is the only route between central Queenstown and the suburb of Fernhill and Glenorchy. 

     

    More to come. . . 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter