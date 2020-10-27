One injured in Queenstown crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash in Queenstown this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance have all responded to the incident on Lake Esplanade, near the Ridges Hotel.

A police spokeswoman said one person was injured, but officers had only just arrived on scene and so it was not possible to say what condition the person was in.

A reporter on the scene said two nearby parked cars had also sustained damage in the incident.

Traffic is blocked in both directions.

Lake Esplanade is the only route between central Queenstown and the suburb of Fernhill and Glenorchy.

More to come. . .