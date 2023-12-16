One killed in Gibbston Valley crash

One person has died and another is in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 6 near Arrow Junction this morning.

A police spokesman said the two-car crash happened at about 7.42am.

State Highway 6 is closed between Pearson Rd in Cromwell and Crown Range Rd at Arrow Junction.

Motorists travelling to and from Queenstown can expect to add up to an hour to their trip.

Traffic is being detoured via Wānaka and the Crown Range Rd.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to expect delays.

The crash is the second fatal accident on Otago roads in as many days after a crash south of Waihola yesterday.