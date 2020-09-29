Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Updated 10.05 am

One seriously hurt in Crown Range crash

    By Matthew Mckew
    The summit webcam shows the wintry conditions of the Crown Range road this morning. Photo: MetService
    One person has serious injuries following a crash on the Crown Range this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a two-car crash in Eastburn Rd about 8.50am.

    A St John Ambulance spokesman said crews were still on the scene at 10am, treating two patients.

    One person had sustained serious injuries and the other was moderately injured, he said.

    A helicopter was on scene and ready to transport the patients should it be needed 

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also responding, but had not reached incident when contacted.

    A Queenstown Lakes District Council road report said the Crown Range Road was closed due to the accident.

    It was closed overnight due to snow and only opened shortly after 7.30am this morning.

