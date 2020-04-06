One taken to hospital after crash

One person is being taken to hospital following a car crash near Queenstown this evening.

A St John spokesman said one person was being transported to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash earlier this evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were called to Kingston Rd, near Woolshed Rd, at 5.45pm.

A single car had crash, he said.

Nobody was trapped, and firefighters assisted police and St John at the scene.