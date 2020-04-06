One taken to hospital after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is being taken to hospital following a car crash near Queenstown this evening.
A St John spokesman said one person was being transported to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash earlier this evening.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were called to Kingston Rd, near Woolshed Rd, at 5.45pm.
A single car had crash, he said.
Nobody was trapped, and firefighters assisted police and St John at the scene.