One taken to hospital after crash

    One person is being taken to hospital following a car crash near Queenstown this evening.

    A St John spokesman said one person was being transported to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash earlier this evening.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were called to Kingston Rd, near Woolshed Rd, at 5.45pm.

    A single car had crash, he said.

    Nobody was trapped, and firefighters assisted police and St John at the scene.

