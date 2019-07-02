One trapped after van crashes into tree near Kingston

A rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene of a van crash near Kingston where firefighters are working to free a person trapped by their legs.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were en route to the crash, on Kingston Rd (State Highway 6) near the Kingston Lake Camp, shortly after 3.30pm.

Initial reports were that one car was off the road, and that a person was trapped, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a rescue helicopter was on its way to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a van had crashed into a tree, and one person was trapped by their legs.

Fire crews from Kingston and Frankton were at the scene and starting to extricate the person from the van, while a crew from Queenstown was on its way.