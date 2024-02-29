Ones to watch

The Asian Tour stars

Taichi Kho, 23, and Jazz Jannewattananond, 28, will both be looking to start their years with a win, while Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul, 31, has played well at Millbrook previously, with a T6 finish in 2023; he is a quality player more than capable of a win this week.

From Japan

Headlining are Kensei Hirata, 23, and Taichi Nabetani, 27 — both top-10 players on the 2023 Japan Tour Order Of Merit.

Both could well break through in Queenstown this year.

Ben Campbell

The Queenstowner’s twice been a runner-up in the NZ Open, including last year.

But Campbell, 32, has moved his game up a level in 2023 — including his break through win at the Hong Kong Open in November — and with the bonus of the home course advantage, the popular local may well be leading the charge.

Kasuma Kobori

The real ‘form player’, the Kiwi youngster — he’s just 22 — had an incredible three wins in his first 10 pro events.

The leading amateur at last year’s NZ Open, running T6 overall, has gained the momentum and confidence only winning can create.

Mike Hendry

Recharged and in recovery following his recent leukaemia diagnosis, Hendry’s found success in Queenstown in the past, having won three times here, including the 2017 NZ Open.

In October, he claimed victory at the Clearwater Open, making him the most successful player in the history of the Charles Tour, with nine titles.

The Aussies

David Micheluzzi, 27, Anthony Quayle, 29, Haydn Barron, 27, Travis Smyth, 29, and Todd Sinnott, 32, must all fancy their chances of lifting the Brodie Breeze trophy.

Former two-time New Zealand Open champion, Brad Kennedy, 49, loves playing in Queenstown and is another who can’t be counted out.

The dark horse

Keep a close eye on Japan’s Yuta Sugiura, 22.

He’s recently turned pro having won — as an amateur — the prestigious Dunlop Phoenix event in Japan last year, in a field that included Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka ... this boy can play.