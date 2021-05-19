Otago Lakes Central names first female area commander

Paula Enoka

The announcement of a female Otago Lakes Central area commander is a positive first for Southern District policing.

That is according to Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham, who announced yesterday Inspector Paula Enoka QSM as the new Otago Lakes Central area commander, becoming the first female area commander in the south.

It was a key appointment, he said.

"Paula brings vast experience, knowledge and a passion for the area to this role.

"Her outstanding leadership qualities have been on display in our district for a number of years now, and she has built strong, positive relationships since arriving in Queenstown in 2015."

When asked how felt about being the first ever female area commander in Southern District, Insp Enoka’s pride was clear.

"I’m certainly proud and honoured to be in this position.

"I’m just really looking forward to continuing being part of the amazing team in Otago Lakes Central that aspire to bring their best to the area every day."

She planned to keep building the trust and support staff in the policing district offered.

Insp Enoka is of Ngati Whatua Iwi and Te Uri o Hau hapu, holds a BCom in management from Auckland University, and is a former New Zealand representative in hockey, playing for the Black Sticks at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.

She joined police in 2001, working in Wellington before a move to Waitemata District, where she progressed through workgroups including public safety teams, road policing, the burglary targeting team, investigations and also as iwi liaison officer.

During this time, she also spent a year in Timor Leste as a detention centre commander.

Her arrival in October 2006 was in the wake of conflict between the Timor Leste Police and the military, and the killing of eight police officers.

Insp Enoka credits that deployment as a formative experience in her career.

She was to be recognised in the 2008 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for that service, receiving the Queen’s Service Medal.

Her performance in assuming in an area of policing that was critically important to establishing and maintaining stability in the region was noted as being a credit to New Zealand.

Insp Enoka began her duties as area commander on May 3 and a formal powhiri welcoming her to the role will take place on Friday at Dunstan High School in Alexandra.