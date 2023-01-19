Ousted tenants join hunt for homes

Photo: Getty Images

Dozens of long-term Queenstown residents fear being left out in the cold after being given until mid-March to vacate their apartments.

About 40 residents across nine apartments in Hallenstein St are the latest to join the throng of accommodation seekers, having been given notice their rentals are reverting to Airbnb.

A spokeswoman for Tahuna Management Ltd, which manages the apartments, said all nine were listed on Airbnb before Covid hit.

The owners then decided to lease them to long-term tenants instead, but now wished to return them to visitor accommodation.

One of the tenants, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she received an email from the property manager on December 16 with notice to move out by March 16, marking the 90-day period required.

She was told all nine apartments would be taken back one-by-one to become Airbnb rentals and, unfortunately, there were not any other units close to town to move into.

The tenant said she had a "good relationship" with the property manager and understood Queenstown was a tourist town, but it was "frustrating, being long-term residents".

The tenant, who said she had moved six times in the past 18 months due to housing issues, had "given up" doing anything about it.

"I have to pay double rent for about one and a-half months ... I’m desperate."

She also claimed when she moved into the apartment, she was on a three-month trial period due to an alleged issue with a reference, which she said had never happened to her before.

The Tahuna Management spokeswoman said the company was aware of the tenancy laws, including those preventing short fixed-term tenancies from being used as trial periods, and denied that was the case with any of their agreements.

Another resident, who moved to the area in 1998, has been searching since July last year for a long-term rental.

Danna, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, said she had moved around backpackers and had been house-sitting over the summer, but thought she may have to resort to camping in tents.

"I’m starting to think [rental hunting] is just a waste of time."

A New Zealand resident and local business owner, Danna said the only rooms she had been offered were in Glenorchy and Kingston, too far away from central Queenstown to reasonably run her business.

She would like to see camping grounds being used by businesses and organisations to provide temporary accommodation for workers while the housing crisis was dealt with.

