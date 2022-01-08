Paraglider injured in crash near Queenstown

A paraglider is in hospital after a crash near Queenstown this morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers received a report of a paraglider crash from St John shortly before 10.30am at an address on Malaghans Rd near Arrowtown.

One person had been taken to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two crews from Frankton and Arrowtown were sent to the incident. The former crew was called off before arrival and the latter crew remained at the scene for about 10 minutes before departing.

New Zealand Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association chief executive Nick Taber confirmed an investigation would take place but couldn't give any further details.

"The flying community's thoughts are with our fellow pilot, friends and family and we wish the pilot a speedy recovery," he said.

"An investigation will be underway to establish the cause of the accident and it would be premature to make any comment at this moment in time until all the facts have been established."