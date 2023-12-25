Paragliders stuck in trees near Queenstown

Rescue operations are under way for tandem paragliders who have reportedly crashed into trees near Queenstown.

The commercial paraglider reportedly hit trees in Fernhill on the outskirts of Queenstown earlier this morning.

“Police search and rescue personnel are responding to a report of a paraglider in need of assistance in the Fernhill area of Queenstown, reported around 10.20am,” police said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand referred media questions to police.

A “pilot and customer [are] trapped in the forest above Scott Pl. Two fire appliances and the Alpine Cliff Rescue Team are at the scene attempting a rescue”, a photographer at the scene told the New Zealand Herald.