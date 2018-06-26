Police called to rescue tourists after crash

Police have been called to rescue three tourists from the Crown Range road tonight, after their car crashed at the summit car park.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about 8.15pm by a rental company tow truck operator, who was unable to reach the car because of slippery road conditions.

"The car appears to have struck some sort of guard rail and it is stuck on that.

"No injuries have been reported."

Police were trying to reach the trio.