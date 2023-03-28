Police at Queenstown workplace incident

A makeshift cordon set up near the site of the accident. Photo: Melissa Ready

Emergency services are responding to a workplace incident in Jacks Point, Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman said officers were responding to the incident in Homestead Bay Rd, Jacks Point.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 2.17pm and sent a helicopter, an ambulance and a manager.

"We were not required for transportation," the spokeswoman said.

The serious crash unit and WorkSafe had been notified, the police spokeswoman said.

An ambulance and a police ute were visible at the scene.

A plainclothes police officer could be seen leaving the scene at about 3.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman referred all comment to police.

