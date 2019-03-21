Police seek camera footage

Queenstown businesses and residents on Gorge Rd who have CCTV cameras installed may be able to help police investigating a serious crash last week.

A 22-year-old German woman remains in a critical but stable condition in Dunedin Hospital's intensive care unit after a car crash last Wednesday.

Detective Matthew Jones said the exact time of the crash was yet to be determined, but it appeared ''most likely'' to have been between 3.45am and 6am.

Emergency services were alerted at 10.30am

and the woman was extracted about 11.15am.

Her family has since arrived from Germany to be with her.

Det Jones said the crash scene examination had been completed, but a final inspection of the vehicle had not.

Three people believed to have been in the vehicle had been identified, but what happened was still unclear.

''As police are yet to establish the cause of the crash, we are interested in any footage that may show the vehicle as it travelled in the Gorge Rd area.''

Anyone walking in the area who saw the car and thought they had other information was also asked to contact police.

The vehicle's registration number was EEF783.

-Queenstown police: (03) 441-1600; Crimestoppers: 0800555111.