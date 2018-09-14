Police seek man targeting tourists

tony_gorrie.png Tony Gorrie

Police are on the lookout for a man that has allegedly been on a spree of tourist burglaries across the South Island.

Tony Gorrie is wanted in connection with a number of incidents in Queenstown, Invercargill and on the West Coast.

A police spokesperson said he is known to target backpackers, tourist hot spots, and cars and campervans.

Anyone who sees Gorrie, who has a current warrant for his arrest, or has information which might help police locate him is asked to call Detective Constable Rick Harding on 021 191 5200.