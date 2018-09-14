Police seek man targeting tourists

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tony Gorrie is wanted in connection with a number of incidents in Queenstown, Invercargill and on the West Coast.
A police spokesperson said he is known to target backpackers, tourist hot spots, and cars and campervans.
Anyone who sees Gorrie, who has a current warrant for his arrest, or has information which might help police locate him is asked to call Detective Constable Rick Harding on 021 191 5200.