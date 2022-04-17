Sunday, 17 April 2022

Police seek witnesses, dashcam video of fatal crash

    Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash near Queenstown on Friday.

    The crash occurred in Kingston Rd at Jacks Point shortly after 6pm.

    The crash involved two vehicles and was reported to emergency services at 6.10pm.

    One person died following the crash and a second person was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, police said.

    "As part of our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, as well as anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

    "If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event number P050258368."

     

