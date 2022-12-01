Police temper gang rumours

One of Queenstown’s top police officers believes "Chinese whispers" are at play in the resort relating to incidents involving gangs, and gangs have made no moves to establish themselves there.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis, of Queenstown, said police were "pretty happy" allegations of a gang rape in the resort recently appeared to be "just a rumour".

"It’s something that’s escalated — no-one’s heard any information. I’ve talked to our support agencies. They’ve heard that rumour too.

"We think it’s all been generated from a home invasion, involving some gang members, a few weeks ago."

Details on that alleged incident are scarce, but it may have occurred at a Thompson St property early last month.

"[It] was not that serious, but serious enough ... it was pretty minor, a low-level thing," Det Snr Sgt Inglis said.

While gang members frequently holidayed in Queenstown, he said there had been no feedback from bar operators, with whom police had "reasonably good relationships".

Nor was there evidence any initiations had been held in Queenstown or of any gang trying to set up.

When asked if there was anything for residents to be particularly worried about, in terms of public safety, Det Snr Sgt responded: "No, not at all.

"We are having gang members visit here on a reasonably regular basis [and] spend lots of cash.

"There’s obviously gang connections, gang associations and [people who] have been gang members in the area living and working ... but [there is] no evidence of anyone trying to establish a gang."

However, late-night assaults in the resort were increasing and they were "of concern".

But those involved in those incidents were a broad mix of people "who drink too much".

"There’s obviously more activity in the bars ... with town being busier, the assault rate’s gone up slightly."

One Queenstown hospitality operator, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they had noticed an increased presence of gangs on the streets later at night and said people did have to be more cautious in general.

Queenstown Lakes district councillor Craig Ferguson said he had also noticed a more visible gang presence in the Wakatipu, but urged people not to make assumptions.

