Police unsure when car crashed into building

car_down_bank.jpg A car ended up wedged between a bank and a building in Queenstown this morning. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Police are unsure when a car crashed off a major Queenstown road and into a building leaving a woman with serious injuries and were only alerted after a resident noticed damage to an interior wall.

A police spokeswoman said police were called regarding a car that had crashed into a building on Gorge Road at 10.33am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters had extracted the single occupant from the vehicle, who was handed into the care of ambulance staff.

Two Queenstown fire crews were at the scene.

Sergeant Terry Wood, of Queenstown, said they were alerted to the crash after a resident in the building noticed an interior wall had buckled.

The person then went out to check and saw the car wedged between a bank and the building.

Sgt Wood said police were unsure when the crash happened.

One woman, who was the single occupant and driver, was extracted from the car and taken to Lakes District Hospital and could be transported to Dunedin depending on how serious her injuries are.

It was believed the car was travelling from Queenstown towards Arthurs Point.

queenstown_crash_0.jpeg Emergency services on Gorge Rd where a car has crashed over a bank and into a building. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

A reporter at the scene said the car had crashed over a bank and into Gorge Road Retail Centre.

The car was on its side between the bank and the retail centre.

Police said in a media statement the Serious Crash Unit, along with ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, was also in attendance.

Part of Gorge Rd is closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route.

St John said two ambulances attended the crash and one person was transported to Lakes District Hospital in a serious condition.