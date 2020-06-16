Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Post-lockdown event draws ire in Queenstown

    Queenstown. Photo: RNZ
    A Queenstown business group is under fire for holding its first post-lockdown event at a hotel owned by a man who is reported to owe thousands of dollars to tour operators in the town.

    The Queenstown Chamber of Commerce yesterday advertised its first event for business owners in the town since Covid-19 decimated its economy, at The Grille by Eichardt's. Today it said it was reviewing the event.

    Billed as an economic recovery event, it is advertised as an update for business owners, where they would be briefed on the town's post-Covid-19 plan, and speakers include Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult.

    However, the event has drawn criticism as the venue is owned by businessman Andrew Cox.

    The multi-millionaire also owns Adventium, the parent company of Website Travel, which is reported to owe almost $10 million globally, including thousands of dollars to local operators.

    The event, posted on the chamber's Facebook page, has raised criticism from some Queenstown tourist operators.

    Ian Clark, who operates SkyTrek, wrote on the page: "This comes across as extremely insensitive and unthoughtful on the Chambers part considering the pain that many tourism operators are going through due to this guy not paying his bills."

    And Steve Hanrahan wrote: "Wow, of all the ways to get it wrong, this is pretty spectacular. At any point did anyone question this selection of venue?? The company that owes many companies around the town 10's of thousands and you're first meeting out of lockdown is to go here. Wow!"

    The Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Anna Mickell said operators were rightfully upset but the location was decided on months ago.

    She said staff were meeting this morning to review the decision.

    Andrew Cox, Mayor Jim Boult and tour operators have been approached for comment.

    RNZ
