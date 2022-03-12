Pressure to not operate in Russia

The founding father is frowning on the high-flying son.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand, while a completely separate business, has urged AJ Hackett International to reconsider its stance on operations in Russia.

AJ Hackett International, which runs tourism ventures across eight international destinations, will continue to operate in Russia’s capital city, Moscow, and resort city Sochi, despite many international and New Zealand businesses pulling out of the state after its invasion of Ukraine.

While it is part of the shared brand that began after Hackett commercialised bungy jumping in the 1980s, AJ Hackett International is separate to the New Zealand business and is not a New Zealand registered company.

AJ Hackett International chief executive Daniel Hughes said while the business is "truly shocked by the events in Ukraine", operations in Russia would continue.

The primary goal was to provide support to the team in Russia and ensure their safety, Mr Hughes said.

"No matter the country where we operate, we are committed to our people. We do not support the actions of the Russian Government and are concerned about our team on the ground.

"The Skypark business has no connections or contracts with the Russian government. We have a team of people who rely on work to feed and support their family."

Mr Hughes said the business was continuously reviewing the situation and ensuring it abided by sanctions.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand chief executive David Mitchell said AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand was a completely separate business to the international AJ Hackett brand.

"While we do not have any involvement in AJ Hackett Bungy International’s business, we have asked them to reconsider their stance on operations in Russia. We’re really hoping they listen."

In 2020, AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand received a $5.1million grant through the strategic tourism assets protection programme (Stapp), part of the Government’s $400million tourism recovery package.

The Government also offered to match this grant with a loan of $5.1million if borders remained closed to international tourists.

The Stapp handout was controversial and some called it "corporate welfare" after AJ Hackett Bungy NZ got big grants and many smaller businesses received little to no funding.

