Pride flags: Police renew appeal for public's help

PHOTOS: NZ POLICE

Police want to identify these people.

Police have released new images of people they are seeking in connection with the theft of pride flags in Queenstown.

Police were notified on Wednesday, August 21 that a number of flags for the Winter Pride event had been ripped down and taken.

The street flags, worth $12,000, were installed around the Queenstown Bay and Village Green area.

Otago Lakes central area commander Inspector Paula Enoka said tonight police wanted to speak these people or to anyone who recognised them.

"If you recognise the people or have any information that may assist our inquiries, please contact Police on 15 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update Report'.

"Please reference file number 240822/6540."

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.