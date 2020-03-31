Public toilet closures in Queenstown Lakes District

The Covid-19 outbreak and corresponding national state of emergency has forced the Queenstown Lakes District Council to temporarily close a number of public toilets in the district.

A council spokesman said the temporary closures were in line with central government’s recommendation to close as many public facilities as possible.

It would also result in a reduction of potential contact points for the community and fewer facilities that QLDC contractors need to clean, reducing their risk of infection.

"In addition, there is an expectation from central government’s Covid-19 response that people will be exercising close to home and ideally within their own neighbourhood. It is therefore anticipated they will be using their own toilets and demand for public facilities will be lower than normal," he said.

From Monday 29 March, the following public toilets will remain open:

Wanaka

Dinosaur Park Toilets

Cardrona

Cardrona Hall Toilets

Hāwea

Lake Esplanade Reserve Toilet

Glenorchy

Glenorchy Hall Toilet

Frankton

Frankton Domain Toilets North

Kawarau Road Reserve Toilets

Lake Hayes Showground Reserve Toilets

Luggate

Hopkins Street Recreation Reserve Toilets

Queenstown

Queenstown Gardens Toilets

Athol Street Toilets North

Albert Town

McMurdo Park Toilets

Arrowtown

Ramshaw Lane Toilets

Kingston

Kingston Layby Toilets

Kingston School House Reserve Toilets

Any changes to the above list, or the status of any QLDC community facilities and venues, will be updated on the QLDC website.