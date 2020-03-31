Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Public toilet closures in Queenstown Lakes District

    The Covid-19 outbreak and corresponding national state of emergency has forced the Queenstown Lakes District Council to temporarily close a number of public toilets in the district.

    A council spokesman said the temporary closures were in line with central government’s recommendation to close as many public facilities as possible.

    It would also result in a reduction of potential contact points for the community and fewer facilities that QLDC contractors need to clean, reducing their risk of infection.

    "In addition, there is an expectation from central government’s Covid-19 response that people will be exercising close to home and ideally within their own neighbourhood. It is therefore anticipated they will be using their own toilets and demand for public facilities will be lower than normal," he said.

    From Monday 29 March, the following public toilets will remain open:

    Wanaka

    Dinosaur Park Toilets

    Cardrona

    Cardrona Hall Toilets

    Hāwea

    Lake Esplanade Reserve Toilet

    Glenorchy

    Glenorchy Hall Toilet

    Frankton

    Frankton Domain Toilets North

     

    Kawarau Road Reserve Toilets

    Lake Hayes Showground Reserve Toilets

    Luggate

    Hopkins Street Recreation Reserve Toilets

    Queenstown

    Queenstown Gardens Toilets

    Athol Street Toilets North

    Albert Town

    McMurdo Park Toilets

    Arrowtown

    Ramshaw Lane Toilets

    Kingston

    Kingston Layby Toilets

    Kingston School House Reserve Toilets

     

    Any changes to the above list, or the status of any QLDC community facilities and venues, will be updated on the QLDC website.

