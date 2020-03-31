Public toilet closures in Queenstown Lakes District

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Covid-19 outbreak and corresponding national state of emergency has forced the Queenstown Lakes District Council to temporarily close a number of public toilets in the district.
A council spokesman said the temporary closures were in line with central government’s recommendation to close as many public facilities as possible.
It would also result in a reduction of potential contact points for the community and fewer facilities that QLDC contractors need to clean, reducing their risk of infection.
"In addition, there is an expectation from central government’s Covid-19 response that people will be exercising close to home and ideally within their own neighbourhood. It is therefore anticipated they will be using their own toilets and demand for public facilities will be lower than normal," he said.
From Monday 29 March, the following public toilets will remain open:
Wanaka
Dinosaur Park Toilets
Cardrona
Cardrona Hall Toilets
Hāwea
Lake Esplanade Reserve Toilet
Glenorchy
Glenorchy Hall Toilet
Frankton
Frankton Domain Toilets North
Kawarau Road Reserve Toilets
Lake Hayes Showground Reserve Toilets
Luggate
Hopkins Street Recreation Reserve Toilets
Queenstown Gardens Toilets
Athol Street Toilets North
Albert Town
McMurdo Park Toilets
Arrowtown
Ramshaw Lane Toilets
Kingston
Kingston Layby Toilets
Kingston School House Reserve Toilets
Any changes to the above list, or the status of any QLDC community facilities and venues, will be updated on the QLDC website.