Putting in paradise

New Zealand’s oldest disc golf tourney’s about to get off to another flyer in Queenstown.

The Helicopter Line Queenstown Classic Disc Golf tournament, now in its 29th year, has attracted 95 players from across the South Island, set to duke it out for top honours this weekend.

Being played at the stunning Queenstown Gardens disc golf course — the first to be established in New Zealand — male and female disc golfers will play in professional, amateur, junior and mixed divisions on Saturday and Sunday.

Tournament director Hemi Te Awhitu says they’ve added extra holes to the course for the Classic, bumping it up from 18 to 22, to add a bit more fun to the competition and make the course more worthwhile for participants, particularly those who are travelling for it.

He says all eyes will be on Queenstowner Mikey Yu, who’ll be hunting for his fourth consecutive overall and men’s pro open title.

Te Awhitu is grateful to all the businesses and vollies who support it because it "survives off generosity".

Play starts at 9.30am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday, with a prizegiving planned about 3.45pm Sunday.

— OLIVIA JUDD