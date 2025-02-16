Skip to main content
Dunedin
19
|
11
Sunday,
Sun,
23
February
Feb
2025
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
‘Extraordinary growth opportunity for NZ’
"Dunedin has a past; Queenstown has a future."
Concerns raised as strip club seeks liquor licence
Concerns raised as strip club seeks liquor licence
A liquor licence application for an underground strip club in Queenstown’s Church St appears likely to attract objections.
Consent sought to complete ‘final clean-up’
Consent sought to complete ‘final clean-up’
Skyline Enterprises is asking for sign-off from the Queenstown Lakes District Council to helicopter out about 300cu m of debris from Reavers Creek to prevent a repeat of a destructive landslip in...
SUBSCRIBER
Dementia care suites opened at development
SUBSCRIBER
Dementia care suites opened at development
Queenstown finally has some specialised dementia care units.
Regional deal could result in gondola going ahead
Regional deal could result in gondola going ahead
Public transport by gondola could be part-funded by visitor levies in Queenstown if a regional deal is approved by government.
She’s becoming a superstar
She’s becoming a superstar
Nils Coberger, Queenstowner Alice Robinson’s co-coach, says her giant slalom silver medal in last week’s alpine ski racing world champs in Saalbach, Austria, is "arguably her greatest achievement...
Drunks using family property as a ‘highway’
Drunks using family property as a ‘highway’
A Queenstown property owner says the street outside his house has turned into a "highway" since the now-infamous $130 million arterial road opened.
Alexa’s prophecy comes true
Alexa’s prophecy comes true
She called it.
Boult turns her focus to ‘Lads’
Boult turns her focus to ‘Lads’
From Berlinale, to a bathroom at a house party.
How school house was saved
How school house was saved
When they next give out civic awards, former Queenstown Arts Society (QAS) president Diane Hart deserves a gong.
Celebration of culture and community
Celebration of culture and community
The Queenstown Memorial Centre’s set to blend the resort’s cultures once again this weekend.
Piping hot contest brewing
Piping hot contest brewing
The second Queenstown Pipe Band Championships next weekend, March 1 and 2, will include a street march by all 16 bands along the waterfront followed by the stirring sight and sound of them...
Novel ‘Shorty St’ cameo
Novel ‘Shorty St’ cameo
Long-running TV soap Shortland Street featured a recording of a "tear-jerker" song by Queenstown composer Billie Carey during its final episode last year.
Easing the cancer journey
Easing the cancer journey
For those going through cancer or in recovery, a free expo’s being held at the Queenstown Events Centre next Wednesday from 2.30 till 4pm.
Education trust keeps on giving
Education trust keeps on giving
The late Margaret Templeton would be delighted.
Pedalling Motatapu event for Jade
Pedalling Motatapu event for Jade
A Queenstown plasterer’s entered the mountain bike section of next Saturday’s iconic Motatapu off-road event — between Wānaka and Arrowtown — to support a friend who’s been battling leukaemia.
Liana ‘in the window’
Liana ‘in the window’
Queenstown endurance swimmer Liana Smith’s keeping her phone on her at all times.
Riding was ‘out of this world’
Riding was ‘out of this world’
The lead builder of Queenstown’s new Mt Dewar mountain bike course — the venue for last Saturday’s inaugural Natural Selection Bike Aotearoa — believes the event couldn’t have been better.
Spectator comp at NZ Open
Spectator comp at NZ Open
Even spectators can be in to win next weekend on the last two days of the New Zealand Open golf tournament at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort — and you’ll be helping a vital charity, too.
Training didn’t go to waste
Training didn’t go to waste
Having trained hard for the Coast to Coast’s mountain run race, only to not get off the waitlist, Queenstown’s Regan ‘The Sheriff’ Pearce struck gold (and silver and bronze) witha replacement event...
