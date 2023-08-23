Queenstown Airport flies high with record dividend payout

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Queenstown Airport has announced it will pay shareholders a record annual dividend of $15.54 million this year — up from a half-year payout of $6m, announced in February.

The airport corporation released its annual report for the 12 months to June 30 this morning, which shows revenue of $59.6m and net profit after tax of $22.2m.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is $43.9m.

Board chair Adrienne Young-Cooper says a final dividend of $9.56m will be paid to shareholders this month.

Queenstown Lakes District Council, the majority shareholder with 75.01% of airport shares, will receive $11.66m — almost $390 per resident.

Mrs Young-Cooper notes operating expenditure is comparatively low during the reporting period, due to reduced budgets in place at the start of the past financial year due to Covid — increasing to "normalised levels" in the second half of the year.

Scheduled aircraft movements totalled 17,714, with a total of 2,370,488 people moving through the airport.

That number is on par with the 2019 financial year.

Chief executive Glen Sowry says staffing at the airport has increased by about a third, while there has also been a focus on long-term planning, at the centre of which is the 10-year strategic plan, released earlier this year.

It proposed improvements focused on safety, resilience, efficiency and customer experience, and allocates space to enable and support the decarbonisation of aviation.

An engagement report on the plan will be released soon, Mr Sowry says.

Other projects have included installing extra self-service and automated bag-drop technology in the check-in area to reduce queues, four solar-powered aircraft access ramps, and a continuing terminal upgrade programme, with the departures processing and international arrivals completed during the reporting period.

Mr Sowry says they’ve also signed up to the globally recognised Airport Service Quality programme, which allows the airport to measure its performance and benchmark its services against international airports, and received Toitū net carbon-zero certification.

"We are actively working to reduce our operational emissions and have committed to certified 100% renewable electricity supply, and to elimination of non-emergency Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030," he says.