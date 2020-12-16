Queenstown arrest as raids net drugs, cash, guns

Several hundred thousand dollars in cash was seized in the raids. Photo: NZ Police

A man has been arrested in Queenstown on firearms-related charges as part of a sting across New Zealand that netted drugs, cash and firearms.

Police raided properties in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown as part of a two-month investigation by the National Organised Crime Group, targeting a methamphetamine manufacturer who was distributing drugs across the country.

More than 2kg of meth was seized along with quantities of LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA.

Police said "large amounts" of cannabis were also found, along with several hundred thousand dollars in cash and eight firearms.

A 51-year-old man and 37-year-old woman have appeared at Whangārei District Court on a number of drug-related charges. The woman is due to reappear tomorrow in the Auckland District Court.

Eight firearms were seized by police. Photo: NZ Police

Another 51-year-old man was arrested in Queenstown on firearms-related charges.

Both men are due to reappear in the Whangārei District Court on December 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Shields said police remained focused on targeting organised crime groups.

“Police will target anyone who involves themselves in illicit drug manufacture and distribution.

“The number of high-powered firearms seized indicates a willingness to intimidate and be violent in order to achieve illegal activity,” Det Snr Sgt Shields said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.