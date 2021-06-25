Friday, 25 June 2021

Queenstown bypass sods to be turned

    A sod-turning ceremony will be held in Queenstown next week to mark the beginning of work on the resort’s long-awaited arterial bypass road.

    The ceremony, which will be attended by Te Tai Tonga MP RinoTirikatene, will be held at Paddy Burton Memorial Park, Frankton Rd, from 10.30am on Thursday.

    A $50 million grant for the road’s first stage, the linking and upgrade of Melbourne and Henry Sts, was announced by the Government a year ago.

    The project gained consent on April 16.

    Enabling works on the road will begin on July 1, and the main construction work is expected to start on September 27.

