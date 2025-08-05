Queenstown council boss quits

Mike Theelen. Photo: ODT files

Queenstown council's chief executive is stepping down after 10 years in the role.

Mike Theelen today announced his departure from Queenstown Lakes District Council "to take time out to be with family both locally and overseas."

He will finish in February 2026 after two five-year terms as chief executive, the council said.

Mr Theelan, who made headlines last year for a 15.45% pay increase that took his wages to $479,486, joined the council in 2016.

Queenstown Mayor Glyn Lewers said in a statement Mr Theelen "would be deeply missed by many across the organisation".

“Mike has led this organisation through challenging times across his two five-year terms.

"His deep knowledge, strong networks, and the respect he has earned over the years have helped achieve outcomes we can all be proud of — most recently, securing the organisation’s position as one of the first to partner with central government in a regional deal.”

“I am confident that the strong foundation Mike has laid will serve the next chief executive well and provide a solid platform for future success.”

The process to appoint a new chief executive would be led by the incoming mayor with support from the QLDC People & Capability team.

- Allied Media