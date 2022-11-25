Queenstown council gets dodgy builder banned

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is believed to be the first in New Zealand to successfully take a dodgy builder to the Building Practitioners’ Board (BPB).

Ting Xie has since left New Zealand and his Otago-based company, Lakeside Construction Ltd, has gone into liquidation.

After the council made a complaint with the BPB, an investigation found he had committed six offences across two building projects.

All of the cladding had to be removed and replaced at a Jacks Point property, while the council required a property, believed to be residential, be demolished in Wanaka.

The board has banned Mr Xie for five years and ordered him to pay $4500.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers said the matter required a "sustained effort’’ from council staff, and paid particular tribute to Wanaka-based building inspections team supervisor Rob Barr and inspections team leader Robert Aurick, whose work ultimately led to the successful resolution.

The inspectors on site noted the "lack of workmanship and lack of compliance’’ with both the building consent and Building Act and were compelled to bring the case forward, Mr Lewers said.

"It was a pretty high bar to even get to the point to go to the board to put in a complaint.’’

Mr Lewers, who was a structural engineer before being elected to the mayoralty last month, said "you shake your head’’ when considering the corners cut by Mr Xie — and the potential life safety implications had the issues not been caught by the inspectors.

"When you’re talking about gluing bolts on to timber framing ... honestly, you’ve got to scratch your head.

"It probably would have taken more effort to glue a bolt-head to a bottom plate than to actually just drill the hole and put the bolt in.

"You have to consider the mentality and the type of person who would do that.’’

Mr Lewers was not sure what insurance arrangements were in place for either building owner, but "either way ... it’s not a pleasant experience to go through’’.

He hoped, however, they were isolated experiences.

"The vast majority of the construction and building trade in this district is of high quality.

"It’s just when you get these rogues, it brings them all down.

"On the flip-side, I know there’s always that friction between the consultants and the building sector with our regulatory team when it comes to building consents, but this is the reason why.

"We have to be diligent in that respect — it’s the safeguard to protect everyone.’’

tracey.roxburgh @odt.co.nz