Queenstown drink driver faces raft of other charges

A Queenstown man has been arrested and charged with a number of driving and drinking offences, after crashing his car and getting involved in an alleged assault.

Police confirmed they were made aware of an incident on Coronet Peak Rd shortly before 6am on Thursday.

They responded to a car which crashed after being signalled by police to pull over.

The driver, more than 150mcgs over the alcohol limit, then engaged in an alleged assault.

A police spokesperson said a person involved was transported to the hospital for assessment while the driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody.

The man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court tomorrow on charges of driving in a dangerous manner and breath alcohol level over 400mcgs.

He’s also charged with failing to stop when followed by blue and red flashing lights.