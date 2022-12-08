Thursday, 8 December 2022

Queenstown drink driver faces raft of other charges

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A Queenstown man has been arrested and charged with a number of driving and drinking offences, after crashing his car and getting involved in an alleged assault.

    Police confirmed they were made aware of an incident on Coronet Peak Rd shortly before 6am on Thursday.

    They responded to a car which crashed after being signalled by police to pull over.

    The driver, more than 150mcgs over the alcohol limit, then engaged in an alleged assault.

    A police spokesperson said a person involved was transported to the hospital for assessment while the driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody.

    The man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court tomorrow on charges of driving in a dangerous manner and breath alcohol level over 400mcgs.

    He’s also charged with failing to stop when followed by blue and red flashing lights.

    NZ Herald

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter