Queenstown ferry service extended

Photo: ODT Files

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has expanded Queenstown’s ferry service.

Previously owned and operated by RealNZ, Queenstown Ferries was purchased by American Silicon Valley entrepreneur Iraj Barabi — who also developed the Queenstown Marina — in May.

ORC regional planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe said the Lake Wakatipu ferry contract was subsequently awarded to the new owners, Watersports Ltd, in July, and provided an opportunity to expand services and offer people more water travel options.

Initial improvements began on July 4, with a late-night service offered every night of the week, rather than the previous three nights per week.

That had resulted in a 9% increase in patronage for that month.

As of yesterday, services expanded further — ferries would now run every hour between 8.15am and 9.45pm.

Mr Barabi, co- owner of Watersports Ltd, said his team was mobilised to enhance "all aspects of water transport" in Queenstown to provide the public with a "best- in-class transportation experience".

"We will accomplish this with investing and employing all resources necessary to improve customer experience.

"Ferry passengers can expect better timeliness, expanded and more reliable services, more efficient processes, resulting in elevated customer satisfaction."

Ms Dawe said total patronage on the Queenstown Ferries service for the 2024-2025 financial year was 71,124, a 4% decrease for the same period the year prior.

There had been a slow decrease of patronage since the withdrawal of half-price fares in 2023, however, Ms Dawe said 2025 had "markedly improved".

For example, patronage between January and July had increased by 4% compared to the previous year.

"We are optimistic the expanded timetable will drive higher passenger numbers for the rest of the year."

Ferry pricing remained unchanged — $10 per person per trip with a Bee Card, or $14 with a bank card; children under 5 travel for free.

The ferry service started in January, 2020, when ORC oversaw a trial, partnering with then-owners RealNZ.

Watersports Ltd is now contracted to ORC on a permanent basis.

— ALLIED MEDIA