Queenstown house badly damaged in fire

A Queenstown house has been extensively damaged in an early morning blaze.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communication shift manager Daniel Reilly said the alarm was sounded about 5.45am today, with the first crews arriving at Tucker Beach Rd within ten minutes.

"On arrival we founded a single storey residential dwelling well on fire.

"There were no injuries as a result of the fire and all persons were accounted for.

"The fire is not being treated as suspicious, however the cause is yet to be determined and a fire investigator is on scene as we speak."

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 8.30am, but it was "contained well before then".

Three pumps responded from Queenstown, one from Frankton, one from Arrowtown, with two further support vehicles.

A fire command unit was alerted in Alexandra but was stood down before arriving.

Mr Reilly said there was extensive damage to the property.

