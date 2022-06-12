Queenstown house 'gutted' by fire

Fire crews saved one person from a balcony during a house fire in Queenstown overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to a house fire in Fernhill about midnight last night.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a well involved house fire.

Crews from Frankton, Queenstown, Arrowtown, Alexandra and Cromwell were called.

A person was rescued from an upstairs balcony and taken into the care of St John.

A witness said the house had been "gutted" by the blaze, but it had not collapsed.

He said neighbours appeared concerned there was a person still in the two-storey house and had been hunting for a ladder.

He believed the person who was rescued was an elderly man who spent some time talking with police. All other occupants were accounted for earlier.

At the time of the fire the temperature was -2C and the street was covered in an inch of snow and ice, he said.

Large amounts of water were used to fight the fire and six firefighters entered the building to battle the blaze.

The fire was not being considered suspicious and a fire investigator was in attendance this morning to determine the cause.

- Additional reporting Oscar Francis



