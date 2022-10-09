Sunday, 9 October 2022

Queenstown Lakes District Council progress results

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes.

    Mayoralty votes received

    LEWERS, Glyn 3678

    MITCHELL, Jon Communities First 3105

    WENSLEY, Olivia Fresh Thinking. Innovation. Transparency. 2110

    ANGUS, Al 678

    SHETTY, Neeta 432

    SHAND, Daniel Independent 166

    INFORMAL 20

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 161

    Queenstown-Whakatipu Ward (4 vacancies) votes received

    WONG, Matt Independent 1944

    WHITEHEAD, Esther Independent 1623

    BARTLETT, Gavin 1446

    GLADDING, Niki 1358

    NEWPORT, Peter Independent 955

    TURNHAM, Claire 891

    DORNER, Tony Independent 527

    WESTON, Mary 313

    CHERNISHOV, Stevey 129

    INFORMAL 3

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 177

    Wānaka-Upper Clutha Ward (4 vacancies) votes received

    SMITH, Quentin 2967

    BRUCE, Barry 2224

    COCKS, Lyal 2069

    TUCKER, Cody Independent 1931

    WELLINGTON, John Independent 1760

    MCCARTHY, Ross 1553

    SHAND, Daniel Independent 640

    BURKE, Olly 319

    INFORMAL 1

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 41

    Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward (3 vacancies) votes received

    FERGUSON, Craig (Ferg) 2148

    GUY, Lisa Independent 1577

    SHETTY, Neeta 1282

    HUNTER, Nell 970

    WHITE, Melissa 897

    DUVNJAK, Danijel Independent 173

    INFORMAL 1

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 110

    Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board (4 vacancies) votes received

    TELFER, Simon 2740 

    *BRUCE, Barry (Withdrawn) 2287

    HADFIELD, Chris 2060

    *COCKS, Lyal (Withdrawn) 1954

    WELLINGTON, John Independent 1814

    JOLL, Linda 1652

    HAY, Emily Rose 517

    INFORMAL 1

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 99

    (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)

     

     

