Queenstown Lakes District Council progress results

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes.
Mayoralty votes received
LEWERS, Glyn 3678
MITCHELL, Jon Communities First 3105
WENSLEY, Olivia Fresh Thinking. Innovation. Transparency. 2110
ANGUS, Al 678
SHETTY, Neeta 432
SHAND, Daniel Independent 166
INFORMAL 20
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 161
Queenstown-Whakatipu Ward (4 vacancies) votes received
WONG, Matt Independent 1944
WHITEHEAD, Esther Independent 1623
BARTLETT, Gavin 1446
GLADDING, Niki 1358
NEWPORT, Peter Independent 955
TURNHAM, Claire 891
DORNER, Tony Independent 527
WESTON, Mary 313
CHERNISHOV, Stevey 129
INFORMAL 3
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 177
Wānaka-Upper Clutha Ward (4 vacancies) votes received
SMITH, Quentin 2967
BRUCE, Barry 2224
COCKS, Lyal 2069
TUCKER, Cody Independent 1931
WELLINGTON, John Independent 1760
MCCARTHY, Ross 1553
SHAND, Daniel Independent 640
BURKE, Olly 319
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 41
Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward (3 vacancies) votes received
FERGUSON, Craig (Ferg) 2148
GUY, Lisa Independent 1577
SHETTY, Neeta 1282
HUNTER, Nell 970
WHITE, Melissa 897
DUVNJAK, Danijel Independent 173
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 110
Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board (4 vacancies) votes received
TELFER, Simon 2740
*BRUCE, Barry (Withdrawn) 2287
HADFIELD, Chris 2060
*COCKS, Lyal (Withdrawn) 1954
WELLINGTON, John Independent 1814
JOLL, Linda 1652
HAY, Emily Rose 517
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 99
(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)