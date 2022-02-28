Queenstown-Lakes residents suffering from poor mental health: survey

Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

A fifth of Queenstown-Lakes residents surveyed have reported their mental health was poor or very poor.

The results of the Queenstown-Lakes District Council's annual quality of life survey have been released today.

The survey showed an improved economic picture from last year, with more people reporting an increase in income, more people in fulltime work (51 percent, up from 43), fewer unemployed (2 percent, down from 6), and more people owning their own home (63 percent, up from 60).

The vast majority also reported feeling secure in their employment and believed that their welfare was important to their employer.

However, satisfaction with the council was down from 34 percent to 25 percent, as was satisfaction with elected members (down from 33 percent to 19 percent).

Queenstown-Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen said despite the improving work and economic prospects, the pandemic still loomed large.

"The last two surveys have obviously had a particular focus on the impact of Covid-19 which continues to hit hard right across our community and nationwide. While most respondents experienced an overall good quality of life last year, the demographics show it was the same people feeling that they had a lower quality of life as seen in previous years, with consistent factors influencing this," he said.

"Particularly concerning are results relating to mental health: the general sense of resilience is down this year and one-fifth of respondents rated their mental wellbeing as being poor or very poor. We've no doubt all experienced this ourselves or seen it in others, and it's an important reminder to be kind and patient with one another.

"Findings like this highlight the importance of different organisations working together and I'm particularly encouraged by some of the latest work in this space. For example, the broad coalition of agencies including council and [Southern] DHB involved in Te Hau Toka. I encourage anyone feeling challenged by current circumstances to make contact and access these valuable services."

The results would inform the council's decision making in the months ahead.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (3pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 helpline (12pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-11pm weekends)

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.