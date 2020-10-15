Queenstown-Lakes speed limits set to drop

Drivers backed up in Queenstown suburb Shotover Country. PHOTO: PAUL TAYLOR

Speed limits for Queenstown-Lakes District towns are all set to drop.

The district council's announced the new speed limit in urban areas will go from 50kmh to 40kmh.

It will be in force from Cardrona Village, to Shotover Country to centres like Queenstown and Wanaka.

Work to put in new signs across the district will continue until November 21 as listed below:

Albert Town - October 6 to October 8

Wānaka - October 9 to 19 October 19

Lake Hāwea - October 20 to October 21

Luggate - October 22

Cardrona - October 23

Glenorchy - October 24 to October 25

Shotover Country, Lake Hayes and Quail Rise - October 26 to October 27

Frankton - October 26 to November 5

Queenstown - November 6 to November 20

Kingston - November 21

Council infrastructure manager Peter Hansby said roads in these areas are often used by school kids, cyclists, horse riders and visitors.

He says reducing the speed will help keep them safe.

Hansby says drivers should keep an eye out for any changes and make sure they are sticking to the limit.

• A full list of speed limit changes can be found here.