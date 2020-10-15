Thursday, 15 October 2020

Queenstown-Lakes speed limits set to drop

    Drivers backed up in Queenstown suburb Shotover Country. Road transport accounts for 39% of the...
    Drivers backed up in Queenstown suburb Shotover Country. PHOTO: PAUL TAYLOR
    Speed limits for Queenstown-Lakes District towns are all set to drop.

    The district council's announced the new speed limit in urban areas will go from 50kmh to 40kmh.

    It will be in force from Cardrona Village, to Shotover Country to centres like Queenstown and Wanaka.

    Work to put in new signs across the district will continue until November 21 as listed below:

    • Albert Town - October 6 to October 8
    • Wānaka - October 9 to 19 October 19
    • Lake Hāwea - October 20 to October 21
    • Luggate - October 22
    • Cardrona - October 23
    • Glenorchy - October 24 to October 25
    • Shotover Country, Lake Hayes and Quail Rise - October 26 to October 27
    • Frankton - October 26 to November 5
    • Queenstown - November 6 to November 20
    • Kingston - November 21

    Council infrastructure manager Peter Hansby said roads in these areas are often used by school kids, cyclists, horse riders and visitors.

    He says reducing the speed will help keep them safe.

    Hansby says drivers should keep an eye out for any changes and make sure they are sticking to the limit.

    • A full list of speed limit changes can be found here.

    NZ Herald
