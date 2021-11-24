Queenstown man dies in rafting incident

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

    Police have revealed a Queenstown man died after a rafting incident on a river near Lake Wakatipu on Monday.

    Police said Stephen Andrew Bowler (30) was part of a group travelling down the Caples River in inflatable pack rafts when tragedy struck about 1pm.

    Police are making enquiries in relation to his death on behalf of the coroner.

    The coroner will release their finding in due course.

    Ngāi Tahu has put a rahui in place for Caples River, including the stretch of river mouth where it meets Lake Wakatipu.

    This will remain in place until November 30. 

