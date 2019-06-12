Queenstown Mayor seeks second term

Jim Boult.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult is seeking re-election in October.

Mr Boult, first elected in 2016, said while much progress had been made in the past three years, the district needed to build on the momentum created.

His focus had been on sustainability and helping ensure residents had what they needed, for example a local visitor levy to ''lessen the financial load on locals''; affordable housing; and accessible public transport.

However, there was still ''much to do''.

"Six hundred existing families waiting for affordable housing is simply not good enough.

"We've made a start, following my mayoral taskforce on housing in 2017 which led to the introduction of the Secure Home package, while the Homes Strategy currently under way confirms my commitment to really tackle this key community issue.''

Further, the district needed more ''bold changes'' to the public transport network, the roading supporting it and active transport, he said.

"The future of Queenstown and Wanaka airports and the role that other airports in the region might play all need careful consideration.

"Likewise, health services, arts and cultural facilities and the town centre refurbishments in both Queenstown and Wanaka are all works in progress.

"I’m also really concerned with the state of our fresh water, and while this is primarily a regional council issue, I believe QLDC has a role to champion the protection of this precious resource.''

Mr Boult said an overriding issue was ensuring the district led the growth discussion instead of followed it, and tackled it in ways which protected and enhanced the environment and the communities.

"Wise investment, growing economic diversity, and a commitment to quality rather than quantity are critical areas I will continue to target to ensure we continue to enjoy a great quality of life, and share in the districts growing prosperity.''

The local body elections will be held on October 12.