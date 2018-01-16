Queenstown rider out of coma

Alanna Columb competing in 2016. Photo: Si Williams

Three-times New Zealand women’s downhill mountain bike champion Alanna Columb, of Queenstown, has woken from an induced coma after a bike accident in the resort last week.

Her brother, Lachie, said she was awake, but still had a long road to recovery, after the accident at Gorge Road Jump Park, in Queenstown, last Wednesday.

She had received excellent treatment at Dunedin Hospital, he said.

Mr Columb has asked her friends to give her space and time to recover.