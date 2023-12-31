Queenstown rings in New Year with a splash of sun

People in Queenstown flocked to the waterfront to soak up the sun and the relaxed atmosphere on the last afternoon of 2023.

Food stalls, buskers and live music were all on offer and people were packed into pubs along the waterfront.

A family fun event was held at Earnslaw Park this afternoon, including face painters and entertainers.

Live music will continue on the waterfront up to the midnight fireworks display and into the early hours of the morning.