Queenstown seeks $68m from 'shovel ready' fund

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has requested $68 million from the Crown Infrastructure Parterns' "shovel ready" fund, hoping to create more than 1600 jobs and bring in upwards of $1 billion in economic benefits.

If fully supported, the funding would will unlock more than $500 million of currently planned and accelerated investment across the council and New Zealand Transport Agency, including up to $180 million in new investment into the Queenstown arterial routes.

Nationally, the $800 million fund will support infrastructure projects which are ready to go within the next six to 12 months and add significant value to New Zealand’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Mayor Jim Boult said investment in the infrastructure projects would have an important role in supporting the district, both socially and economically, "as we move to a new post-Covid-19 normal".

“While Covid-19 is incredibly unwelcome, it affords us the opportunity to get ahead on key developments and deliver some real benefits to locals, as well as creating opportunities for our long term future," he said.

"The submission for funding is one part of a broader approach to reigniting our economy and seeking to grow and diversify our base.”

Five “pipelines” of investment have been submitted for consideration, where Government support for early “shovel ready” components would allow the council to proceed with the remainder of the investment over the coming years.

Proposals include:

• the Queenstown Town Centre upgrade, and arterial routes

• a fast-track upgrade to the Shotover Delta Waste Water Treatment Plant,

• support of the Cardrona Wastewater Pipeline Project and Cardrona Wastewater Treatment Plant

• enchancement of the Wanaka Lakefront, and upgrades to the Queenstown Events Centre

Mr Boult said those projects were critical not only in themselves but in providing confidence to the market to continue their investment in the district.

The application for funding was submitted on Tuesday.