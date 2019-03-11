Queenstown teacher denies assaulting pupil

A Queenstown teacher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting a child.

Defence counsel Nic Soper successfully argued for the male's interim name suppression order to be extended until his next appearance, on April 29.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen said granted that application, taking into consideration the background of the offending, the man's denial of the charge of assaulting a 10-year-old on November 21 and because publication of his name may prejudice his right to a fair trial.

The Otago Daily Times reported last week the Ministry of Education had received a complaint about the alleged incident in December.

The school stood the teacher down and the child was no longer attending the school.