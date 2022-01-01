Queenstown thronged with happy revellers

Thousands of people turn out on the lakefront to ring in the New Year. PHOTO: CASS MARRETT

Thousands of people rang in the New Year with deafening cheers at the Queenstown lakefront.Crowds were packed so tight it was difficult to move, but minutes before midnight, young revellers found their friends to celebrate with at midnight.

There were all manner of hugs, kisses and handshakes exchanged, farewelling what had been a tough year for all.

Families also lined the lakefront and despite council canning the fireworks, one distant Queenstowner to matters into their own hands by letting off their own small display, much to the delight of the lakesiders.

Bars were packed and there were still people waiting in line when the clock struck midnight— afterwards patrons kept partying.

A police spokeswoman said at about 11pm there had been ‘‘no major issues’’ and that it had been a busy night.