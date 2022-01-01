Saturday, 1 January 2022

Queenstown thronged with happy revellers

    By Cass Marrett
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Thousands of people turn out on the lakefront to ring in the New Year. PHOTO: CASS MARRETT
    Thousands of people turn out on the lakefront to ring in the New Year. PHOTO: CASS MARRETT
    Thousands of people rang in the New Year with deafening cheers at the Queenstown lakefront.
    Crowds were packed so tight it was difficult to move, but minutes before midnight, young revellers found their friends to celebrate with at midnight.

    There were all manner of hugs, kisses and handshakes exchanged, farewelling what had been a tough year for all.

    Families also lined the lakefront and despite council canning the fireworks, one distant Queenstowner to matters into their own hands by letting off their own small display, much to the delight of the lakesiders.

    Bars were packed and there were still people waiting in line when the clock struck midnight— afterwards patrons kept partying.

    A police spokeswoman said at about 11pm there had been ‘‘no major issues’’ and that it had been a busy night.

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter