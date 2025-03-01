Skip to main content
They are all gone.
Tourism college graduates’ future ‘bright’
Tourism college graduates’ future ‘bright’
The future is bright for about 100 Queenstown Resort College students, who celebrated their graduation yesterday.
Alleged speedster’s name suppressed
A man charged with operating a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan with an unnecessary exhibition of speed in Queenstown will keep his name secret, for now at least.
Govt needs to ‘pony up the infrastructure’ for growth
Govt needs to ‘pony up the infrastructure’ for growth
Queenstown businesspeople sent a clear message to Wellington yesterday, via Act New Zealand leader and deputy prime minister-in-waiting David Seymour.
Gift improves access for those with MS
A special donation is promising to reopen the community for those living with multiple sclerosis in South Canterbury.
CPlay gets new seats
Timaru’s CPlay playground is continuing to expand with the addition of two new seats.
Open home pencilled in till 2032
Seven more years.
Two-tier elderly care
Elderly residents of Queenstown’s former Lake Wakatipu Care Centre who were relocated to plusher premises last September are not paying for the privilege.
Kingston sections hit the mark
The first 25 homes in Kingston Village are set to go on the market tomorrow.
'Utterly amazed' no airbridge at Queenstown Airport
A frequent flyer is astounded Queenstown Airport is still without an airbridge.
The sax-playing adventurer
Whether it’s adventuring, conservation, management or music making, Queenstown’s Sarah Lyttle’s enjoyed a very varied life — and she’s still only 45.
Fireys up for challenge
Volunteer fireys from Otago and Southland will test their skills, strength and stamina on a gut-busting course at the Queenstown Rec Ground this Saturday.
Zoom jumps to glory for title
Queenstown's Jess Wilkinson, with her trusty K9, Zoom, has just become the second-youngest person in New Zealand to achieve Jumper Grand Champion status in dog agility.
Queenstown to Wānaka e-bus mooted
Lobbying is under way to establish an electric public transport bus between Queenstown and Wānaka.
‘It’s time for me to move on’
In just four years, she’s helped fundraise $4.2million, overseen a build, officially opened the doors, and helped put Queenstown on the national arts and culture radar.
Support worker fed up with behaviour towards disabled
"I shouldn't have to worry about people being kind to my clients."
Epic support for brigade’s support van
Queenstown's Frankton Volunteer Fire Brigade’s taken delivery of a brand-new, top-line 4WD support van thanks to a phenomenal fundraising campaign.
Experienced diver on tap
If you’ve lost something in a local lake, who ya gonna call?
Casino’s potential excites new GM
Having driven marketing and sustainability initiatives at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort, Amanda Youell has stepped into the GM’s role at Queenstown’s SkyCity casino.
Truckloads of taste at new dining area
Yum Hub’s serving up a new option for Queenstown diners.
