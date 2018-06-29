Queenstown's Lakeview development leaps forward

Four developers have been shortlisted as moves to create a commercial and residential precinct at Queenstown's Lakeview site take another leap forward.

In a public excluded section of Thursday's full Queenstown Lakes District Council meeting, councillors approved a report recommending the project progress to the second phase of the procurement process.

The council said it was discussed in private due to "commercial sensitivity".

Twenty-two expressions of interest from a mixture of domestic and international companies were whittled down to a shortlist of four.

Those developers will be required to submit development proposals.

The council had proposed building a $60 million convention centre on the site but it was put on hold due to a $27m funding shortfall.

In November the council notified its intention to lease some of the land to Ngai Tahu Tourism to develop and operate a "high quality, premium hot pool and day spa facility''.