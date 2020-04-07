Raids turn up drugs, guns, cash

Photo: NZ Police

Three people have been arrested after a four month-long investigation into the flow of methamphetamine into Queenstown and the surrounding area.

This morning the police executed search warrants in Queenstown and Christchurch.

Police found about 200g of methamphetamine, four firearms - including a pistol - and more than $30,000 in cash in Christchurch.

Photo: NZ Police

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and faces several charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine, possession for supply, and possession of firearms.

In Queenstown police found meth, other meth-related equipment, and also seized an Audi car.

Two people in Queenstown – a 53-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman – were arrested and face numerous charges, mostly relating to the supply of meth.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis, of Otago Lakes Central CIB, said this operation should make a significant impact on the supply of meth into the Queenstown area, especially in the current conditions.

"Police recognise the significant pressure people may already be under managing day-to-day life under Covid-19 level 4 restrictions, especially vulnerable members of our community," Inglis said.

"Those who think that this is a good time to be dealing drugs and causing more harm – we will be coming after them."

Queenstown police also arrested another man over the weekend who has already appeared in Queenstown District Court on a charge relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

This arrest was separate from this operation, Inglis said, but demonstrates police are determined to identify and prosecute those who continue to spread harm through the supply of illicit drugs.



