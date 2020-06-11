Rebuilding of primary school almost total

Looking forward to redevelopment ... Queenstown Primary School principal Fiona Cavanagh.PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Queenstown Primary School is planning an almost total rebuild.

Principal Fiona Cavanagh said the Robins Rd school was working on a 10-year master plan in which the only buildings to survive would be the hall and the intermediate and junior blocks, which were both built this century.

About nine relocatable classrooms would be replaced by 15 classrooms in two-storey blocks.

‘‘It’s going to be amazing, and it’s going to be purpose-built for an alpine environment,’’ Ms Cavanagh said.

Citing single-glazed, thin-walled relocatable classrooms where you could almost peel off the exterior cladding, the 635-pupil school needed modernising, she said.

‘‘It’s sort of been the ugly duckling.’’

The master plan had being prepared by a design team in Christchurch, engaged by the Ministry of Education.

Once that was confirmed, a business case would be put to the Government for approval.

‘‘We’re hoping the first stage will happen within the next 18 months to two years.’’

However, she said the school did not know what budget, timeframe or extent of development would be approved. — Mountain Scene

- Philip Chandler