Reel attraction for Christchurch

Queenstown-based film industry guru Brett Mills has added a Christchurch studio. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown film industry veteran’s opened a motion camera studio in Christchurch to entice more film shoots to the South Island.

Brett Mills, who’s hired out lighting equipment since ’87 and cameras since ’99, says overseas producers often overlook Queenstown for Christchurch, believing, as it’s the South Island’s largest centre, it surely has the most amount of gear.

In fact it has very little, he says, which is why he’s set up South Island Cameras in Christchurch, near the airport.

When a job did come to the city, Mills notes they normally got their gear from Auckland.

"Well, that’s no good, we don’t want that."

Mills says another good reason to set up in Christchurch is its access to far more crew than in Queenstown — "we’re struggling to get crew now".

He also believes there are good grounds to site a much-needed South Island studio in Christchurch.