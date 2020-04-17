Friday, 17 April 2020

Relaxed foreign worker restrictions welcomed

    Queenstown mayor Jim Boult. Photo: ODT files
    Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult has welcomed the Government's move to loosen visa restrictions for foreign workers in New Zealand.

    The Government has agreed to relax visa conditions for a short period to enable temporary migrant workers and international students to continue to assist with essential services.

    The changes mean temporary migrants already employed in essential services will be able to vary their hours and be redeployed to do other roles within their current workplaces.

    They will also be able to do their current roles in different workplaces in order to help essential businesses continue to operate while the country remains at Alert Level 3 or 4, and six weeks after that.

    Mr Boult said this would make life easier for migrant workers throughout the Queenstown Lakes District.

    “Migrant workers are a key part of our district’s workforce, but due to their visa conditions they’re also some of the most vulnerable under the current circumstances,” Mr Boult said.

    “I’m grateful the Government has recognised the scale of the problem and the challenges it has posed for those with fewer avenues of support. This is another step towards helping our district’s community face these challenges and make it through this crisis.”

